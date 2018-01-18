Fact Or Fantasy? Could Terrorists Mount An Attack Using Legions Of Teslas?

It's a calm Saturday morning in August of next year.

Suddenly, across the nation, 12,000 Tesla Model S sedans start up at the same time. They engage Tesla's vaunted autopilot feature and head out onto the road. Some of them make their way to local gas stations. Some to electrical substations. And then, as they approach, they accelerate to top speed. The explosions are fantastic as the Model S batteries rupture and spark fires, which ignite anything flammable in the area. The power grid in the Los Angeles area is brought down almost immediately. Hundreds of fires rage. America is under attack. This might sound like science fiction. It's not.

User Comments

fiftysix

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2018 1:52:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

This is merely fear mongering. Why would terrorists invest the money, time, and effort to hack Teslas, when there are cheaper, easier ways to get their way?

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2018 3:03:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

LexSucks

Could there be anything that Americans cannot be made afraid of?

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2018 3:26:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

