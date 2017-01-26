Fait Chrysler Posts $1.9 Billion In Profits For 2016

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Thursday reported “record results” in 2016, with adjusted earnings of 6.

1 billion euros (about $6.5 billion).

The company’s earnings before interest and taxes was a 26 percent increase over 2015’s 4.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion), while net profit roughly doubled from 93 million euro ($99.8 million) in 2015 to 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Revenue for the company increased slightly in 2016 to more than 111 billion euro ($119.1 billion).

The company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange were trading up 2.4 percent in pre-market trading to $11.24 per share.



