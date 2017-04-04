Fake Ferrari Driver Jailed After Insurance Scam

The driver of a Toyota MR2 modified to look like a Ferrari has been jailed after crashing it into his friend's rental car and lying to the insurance company.



Adam Islam, of Southwold Drive, Barking, Essex, told insurers that his fake Ferrari had broken down when it was hit by an Audi A1 rental car, driven by Abu Khayer. But the two drivers — who are friends — were reportedly driving recklessly when they collided, and decided to lie to their insurance companies before splitting a payout between them.

Commercial law firm Hill-Dickinson’s fraud detection system flagged the claim as suspicious after and experts Asset Protection Unit (APU) were called in to investigate. Its team of ex-police officers soon discovered pictures of the two friends together on social media, and found that Islam had recently failed to sell the Toyota online for £30,000 (about $37,300).

