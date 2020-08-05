Falling Behind? Toyota Won't Be Updating The Supra To Keep Up With The Z4

Some hardcore Toyota Supra enthusiasts are bothered that the current model doesn’t have a Toyota inline-six, largely wasn’t even developed by Toyota, and is, under the skin, mostly a BMW. And now it looks like it’s an old BMW, at that.

The Toyota Supra has many defensible merits. It was tuned by Toyota separate from BMW, and does offer a different overall driving experience compared to its cousin and organ donor, the BMW Z4. It’s a fun car! And the greatest defense of the Toyota-BMW partnership was giving enthusiasts the new low-volume sporty models they want, dividing up the costs between the partners.