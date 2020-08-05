Falling Behind? Toyota Won't Be Updating The Supra To Keep Up With The Z4

Some hardcore Toyota Supra enthusiasts are bothered that the current model doesn’t have a Toyota inline-six, largely wasn’t even developed by Toyota, and is, under the skin, mostly a BMW.

And now it looks like it’s an old BMW, at that.

The Toyota Supra has many defensible merits. It was tuned by Toyota separate from BMW, and does offer a different overall driving experience compared to its cousin and organ donor, the BMW Z4. It’s a fun car! And the greatest defense of the Toyota-BMW partnership was giving enthusiasts the new low-volume sporty models they want, dividing up the costs between the partners.



PUGPROUD

Both versions are big disappointments particularly at their price points. Makes you wonder who is making product decisions at both companies and why are they not shown the door. These are expensive mistakes taking funds away from other developmental efforts.

Posted on 5/8/2020   

