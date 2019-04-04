Falling Short? Audi e-tron SUV To Arrive With Only A 204 Mile Range

Audi announced today that the e-tron, the automaker’s first next-generation electric vehicle, is finally going to arrive in the US in May.

At the same time, the electric SUV received its EPA rating: 204 miles.

The e-tron was originally supposed to launch in 2018, but deliveries have been delayed officially due to software issues and unofficially due to rumored battery supply problems.

It finally started to hit some markets in Europe earlier this year and now Audi has confirmed that it’s making its way to the US as soon as next month.



User Comments

atc98092

With the Korean EVs coming in at 250+ miles, Audi has come up short. I want something with an honest 250 mile range, because I'm looking at a trip over a mountain pass from my retirement home to my grandkids. That trip is 110 miles, and I want plenty of cushion for the terrain as well as less than ideal weather/temps for an EV. Making the round trip without charging would be my first goal, but I absolutely need enough to go one way and have a reasonable amount still available for puttering around once I get there. Then it can charge overnight before I return home.

rockreid

Tesla Long Range Model 3 = 325 miles EPA range.

Goodbye Audi.

Loser.

80Ho

My round trip commute is 12 miles a day. Should be fine.

runninglogan1

One of the reasons the Model Y looks the way it does.

