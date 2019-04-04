Falling Short? Audi e-tron SUV To Arrive With Only A 204 Mile Range

Audi announced today that the e-tron, the automaker’s first next-generation electric vehicle, is finally going to arrive in the US in May. At the same time, the electric SUV received its EPA rating: 204 miles.



The e-tron was originally supposed to launch in 2018, but deliveries have been delayed officially due to software issues and unofficially due to rumored battery supply problems.

It finally started to hit some markets in Europe earlier this year and now Audi has confirmed that it’s making its way to the US as soon as next month.