Faraday FF 91 will challenge Tesla Model S P100D at Pikes Peak

gaf42 submitted on 2/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:42:18 PM

0 user comments | Views : 410 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Every year, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb roars to life as a scenic proving ground for any number of vehicles.

In the past few years, electric vehicles have learned to win on the 12.42-mile course, like when a Tesla Model S P90D set a new Production Electric Car record last year with a time of 11 minutes and 48.264 seconds. This year, another new EV company wants a shot at the top. Faraday Future will bring its upcoming FF 91 EV to Pikes Peak to challenge a Tesla Model S P100D that's been tuned by Unplugged Performance.

The FF 91 will be driven up the hill by PPIHC first-time Robin Shute, who was the 2016 Formula Car Challenge Triple Crown National Champion, while the Model S will be driven by Daijiro Yoshihara, the 2011 Formula Drift Champion.


Read Article


Faraday FF 91 will challenge Tesla Model S P100D at Pikes Peak

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]