Faraday Future Cancels Plans For California Assembly Plant

Faraday Future, the would-be Tesla rival facing well-documented challenges in terms of capitalization and efforts to bring its first production vehicle to market, has scrapped plans to construct an assembly facility and “experience center” (read: showroom) in Vallejo, California on Mare Island. The car maker had already secured a negotiating agreement with the Vallejo city council regarding the site, but the company has been scaling back some of its ambitions in the interest of protecting its core interests.

Faraday’s planned North Bay site would’ve been its second assembly plant, intended to begin operation sometime after its Nevada factory maximized its own production capacity. The Nevada plant has faced its own challenges, after the 3 million-square-foot, $1 billion facility saw work stop on its construction late last year due to contractor non-payment. The Nevada facility plans have been reset, with a more modest 650,000- square-foot facility planned for completion sometime this fall. Faraday says it’ll resume work on this Vegas facility shortly.