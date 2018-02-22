Faraday Future Execs Raked In Lavish Salaries As Bankruptcy Loomed

Late last month, the seemingly incapable-of-escaping-trouble electric car startup Faraday Future filed a lawsuit against a new rival helmed by its former chief financial officer, Stefan Krause. This week, Krause’s company fired back, and, consequently, revealed just how much top FF execs earned while the company circled the drain.



Faraday’s lawsuit spells out a number of steamy allegations, namely that Krause—along with other FF execs—solicited several employees at the startup to join him at a new venture, tentatively named EVelozcity. The suit also cites former chief former chief technology officer, Ulrich Kranz, as being part of the allege scheme. Kranz—who joined Krause at EVelozcity—resigned from Faraday in October, one day after Krause’s departure.



