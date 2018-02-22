Faraday Future Execs Raked In Lavish Salaries As Bankruptcy Loomed

Late last month, the seemingly incapable-of-escaping-trouble electric car startup Faraday Future filed a lawsuit against a new rival helmed by its former chief financial officer, Stefan Krause.

This week, Krause’s company fired back, and, consequently, revealed just how much top FF execs earned while the company circled the drain.

Faraday’s lawsuit spells out a number of steamy allegations, namely that Krause—along with other FF execs—solicited several employees at the startup to join him at a new venture, tentatively named EVelozcity. The suit also cites former chief former chief technology officer, Ulrich Kranz, as being part of the allege scheme. Kranz—who joined Krause at EVelozcity—resigned from Faraday in October, one day after Krause’s departure.

joneshamilton

Sounds like a Clinton "foundation" scam.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 2:21:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Anything that ugly should go bankrupt or is named Hillary Clinton.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 4:00:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

LexSucks

Yes, And middle class america is all for executives living lavish no matter how bad they mismanage. The rich and wealthy can do no wrong in the eyes of the average american. Just look at the 2 posts above this one. They don't even care that execs are raking in the dough while claiming bankruptcy, they're more concerned about the Clintons. LOL!!!

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 5:24:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

