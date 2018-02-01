Faraday Future's New CEO Defies Orders To Return To China To Face Regulators

The founder of debt-laden tech conglomerate LeEco has defied orders from Chinese regulators to return to the country before the end of 2017, saying he needed to stay in the United States as a fundraising for his electric car business was making progress.



The Beijing branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued a notice last week ordering LeEco CEO Jia Yueting to return to China to address a mounting debt pile linked to his firms and to protect investors’ rights.



Read Article