Fed Now Says UAW President Embezzled $700,000 In Member Dues

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:22:05 PM

0 user comments | Views : 790 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

United Auto Workers President Gary Jones and a top aide were accused Thursday of conspiring to embezzle as much as $700,000 in member dues and splitting the money, according to a new criminal filing that marked a dramatic escalation of a years-long corruption investigation.

The allegation was outlined in a criminal case filed against Edward "Nick" Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, president of a regional UAW community action program council. He was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States, felonies punishable by up to five years in federal prison.



Read Article


Fed Now Says UAW President Embezzled $700,000 In Member Dues

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]