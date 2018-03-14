Feds Indicatge Fifth Person Charged In UAW-FCA Corruption Scandal Is Spilling The Beans

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the UAW-FCA corruption scandal, according to federal court records released Tuesday -- the latest in an investigation that has produced four guilty pleas.

Keith Mickens, who served as a senior UAW official from 2010 to 2015, was accused of spending training center funds on electronics, luggage and designer clothes, court records show. Mickens was charged in U.S. District Court with one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act. The government filed the charge in the form of an information, which suggests the defendant is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.



User Comments

MDarringer

Unions....born from criminals and run by criminals.

No person should be forced to belong to a union.

No union should be allowed any activity beyond contract negotiation.

Right to work NOW.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/14/2018 8:10:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

