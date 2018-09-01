Feds Meets In California To Discuss Single Set Of Emission Rules

Senior U. S. government officials held talks in recent weeks with California's Air Resources Board to discuss the goal of maintaining one set of national requirements for automakers, a move that will determine the fate of vehicle emissions rules. The Dec. 15 meeting held in California included William Wehrum, head of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Air and Radiation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration deputy chief Heidi King, and Mike Catanzaro, a senior White House aide on environment and energy issues, a spokesman for CARB confirmed on Monday.



