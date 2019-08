The all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray is easily the hottest car of the moment, and how could it not be? America’s quintessential sports car just morphed into a genuine supercar, and did so even in base spec form.

What’s even more awesome is the fact that GM will charge you less than $60,000 for one, which is tremendous value for money in a car that you could call the Ferrari 458 Italia’s modern American cousin.