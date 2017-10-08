Ferrari Execs Can't Decide If They Should Build A Low Cost Dino

In spite of kicking the idea around for the past decade, the thought of reviving the Dino moniker for a lower-cost model apparently still leaves Ferrari unsure. While some at the brand seem to feel it would be a good way to draw in new buyers, others believe that the lower price point could downplay the brand's exclusivity—and, in turn, drive other well-off customers away. CEO Sergio Marchionne recently declared that officials in the company are currently split on the decision, playing into the thought that Ferrari should find other ways to appeal to a younger demographic.



Read Article