Ferrari Goes On A Serious Offensive - 15 New Models By 2022

Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models by 2022, and the company expects the average retail price for its vehicles to increase "significantly.

"

However, Ferrari's new CEO tempered some of predecessor Sergio Marchionne's most ambitious goals, softening a key profit target while delaying a long-awaited hybrid SUV by a couple of years.

Ferrari now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be in a range of 1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) to 2 billion euros in 2022, CEO Louis Camilleri told investors on Tuesday.



I often wondered whether there were enough buyers to support all the supercars being built until I read in the papers yesterday that over 426,000 Americans alone had reported gross incomes over one million dollars a year. Clearly the demand far exceeds the supply globally.

