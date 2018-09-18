Ferrari Goes On A Serious Offensive - 15 New Models By 2022

However, Ferrari's new CEO tempered some of predecessor Sergio Marchionne's most ambitious goals, softening a key profit target while delaying a long-awaited hybrid SUV by a couple of years.

Ferrari now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be in a range of 1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) to 2 billion euros in 2022, CEO Louis Camilleri told investors on Tuesday.