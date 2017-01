Ferrari’s Special Projects division has built a bespoke supercar to mark the 50th anniversary of the Italian marque’s sales in Japan. You’ll recall Ferrari did something similar in 2014 to mark 60 years of sales in the United States.



The Japanese special is the J50 which Ferrari has confirmed will be built in a limited run of just 10 examples. Last week the car made its debut at the Ferrari 50 Year in Japan Anniversary Finale held at Tokyo’s New National Art Museum.



Read Article