Ferrari Sergio up for sale in the Netherlands

gaf42 submitted on 8/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:37:38 PM

0 user comments | Views : 470 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: ferrari, sergio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to James Edition, the seller based in Esloo Netherlands, the limited edition Ferrari’s current mileage is at 118 km (73mi) and it also features the Ferrari 458 Speciale’s 600PS (447kW) naturally aspirated V8 engine.

Then why is it more special? Read on.

The limited edition Ferrari was initially developed into a concept car as a tribute to Sergio Pininfarina, a renowned designer from Turin, Italy, who passed away in 2012. A year after the prototype’s premiere, Ferrari has put the car into production with only six examples in total, which also falls in line with Pininfarina’s 85th anniversary. All six roadsters were completely sold out following its launch at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015 with a sticker price of $3 million each.

Read Article


Ferrari Sergio up for sale in the Netherlands

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]