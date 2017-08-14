Ferrari Sergio up for sale in the Netherlands

According to James Edition, the seller based in Esloo Netherlands, the limited edition Ferrari’s current mileage is at 118 km (73mi) and it also features the Ferrari 458 Speciale’s 600PS (447kW) naturally aspirated V8 engine. Then why is it more special? Read on.



The limited edition Ferrari was initially developed into a concept car as a tribute to Sergio Pininfarina, a renowned designer from Turin, Italy, who passed away in 2012. A year after the prototype’s premiere, Ferrari has put the car into production with only six examples in total, which also falls in line with Pininfarina’s 85th anniversary. All six roadsters were completely sold out following its launch at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015 with a sticker price of $3 million each.



