Ferrari confirms SP 275 RW Competizione is based on F12berlinetta

Ferrari quietly introduced the one-off SP 275 RW Competizione at the beginning of the month in Daytona during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event.

Now, the Maranello-based squad is finally ready to talk about its latest bespoke creation that draws inspiration from the 275 GTB. The company’s Styling Centre worked together with Pininfarina to create the tailor-made prancing horse, which started off with the chassis of the F12berlinetta and then it received a wider rear track.

The retro-flavored bodywork is a nod to the 275 GTB through the engine bay vents, multiple side and rear louvres, as well as via the milled aluminum fuel filler cap. These are all reminiscent of the chassis number 06885 triumphant in the GT category back in 1965 at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, as is the striking yellow paint inspired by the Ecurie Francorchamps team color.

