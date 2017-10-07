Ferrari’s Crossover Might Be Launched In 2021, Hybrid Is Possible

According to Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari is never going to assemble a crossover, but Car Magazine reports indicate that one will roll out of Ferrari’s factory in 2021.

This publication says that the Italian carmaker is diligently working on the new and the company’s first crossover which is codenamed the F16X.

This crossover is going to rival the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, and it will resemble a “high-riding coupe” with Ferrari design cues. Rumor has it that the new crossover will come without regular B-pillar and with rear suicide doors.

Tiberius1701A

This is wrong on so many levels..Enzo is rolling over in his grave.

