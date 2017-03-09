Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Future Is A Bit Murky With No BIG Deal On The Table

.."There are some activities at the component businesses which don’t belong to the car business and the group must be purified from those assets," Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne told Bloomberg News in Monza, near Milan, on Saturday. Marchionne, who is also CEO of Ferrari NV, attended the Formula One qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix. He also said he hadn’t received any approach or offer for Fiat Chrysler.

Marchionne, 65, is preparing his final five-year business plan before he leaves the carmaker in 2019. He acknowledged that deeper changes might be coming when he said in July that the automaker will evaluate whether to spin off some businesses. The company is pushing to eliminate 4.2 billion euros ($5 billion) in debt by the end of next year as part of plans to make at least 4.7 billion euros of adjusted net profit.

Marchionne didn’t exclude that the carmaker could eventually start talks for a tie-up before he leaves the helm of Fiat Chrysler in 2019. "That’s a good question. I don’t know as it is difficult to make forecasts for the next two years. What it is important is our 2018 plan and results are coming..."
 


User Comments

carloslassiter

Sounds all good to me.

TheSteve

When your "future is murky," you're wishing for someone to buy you out, and your quality numbers show you at (or near) the bottom of the list every single time, then I believe it's waaaaay past the time to conclude you're in a troubled company.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It still comes back to what Sergio said, there is too much capacity in the industry. Fiat and Chrysler could shutter. Ram, Jeep, Alfa's and Maserati live on. Better for the industry as a whole but a huge loss of jobs (and likely jobs and suppliers) when these two are shuttered.

