Consumer Reports recently slammed the rotary shifter found in several FCA vehicles, and now it appears as if the automaker may be reversing course on the design. In an official response to the report, shared by Automotive News, the automaker acknowledged the negative review of its shifters. "FCA US acknowledges the observations of Consumer Reports and is reviewing its shifter strategy." This comes hot on the heels of an NHTSA investigation into 1 million FCA cars.





