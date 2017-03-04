Fiat Chrysler Woes Continue With A 5% Drop in March Sales

FCA US LLC today reported U. S. sales of 190,254 units, a 5 percent decrease compared with sales in March 2016 (199,467 units).



In March, fleet sales of 43,992 units were down 15 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 23 percent of total FCA US sales in March. FCA US retail sales of 146,262 units were down 1 percent for the month, and represented 77 percent of total March sales.



Dodge brand and Ram Truck brand sales increased year over year in March. Dodge brand sales were up 10 percent, led by the 100 percent increase in Dodge Journey crossover sales. Ram Truck brand sales were up 6 percent in March as the Ram pickup and Ram ProMaster van each posted year-over-year sales gains. Sales of the Jeep® Grand Cherokee – the Jeep brand’s volume leader in March – were up 22 percent compared with the same month in 2016. Sales of the Fiat 500 and the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan increased year over year as well in the month.



Dodge Brand

Four Dodge brand vehicles posted year-over-year sales increases in March, led by the Dodge Journey crossover’s 100 percent sales gain. Sales of the Dodge Challenger were up 17 percent in March. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the Dodge brand’s new ultimate performance halo car – will be unveiled this month during the 2017 New York International Auto Show week. The Dodge Grand Caravan minivan and the Dodge Viper also turned in year-over-year sales gains for the month. Dodge brand sales were up 10 percent compared with the same month in 2016.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram pickup truck sales increased 6 percent in March, compared with the same month a year ago. In addition, sales of the Ram ProMaster van were up 24 percent for the month. Ram Truck brand sales, which include the pickup, ProMaster and ProMaster City, were up 6 percent in March. The brand last month unveiled a new exterior color shade for its luxurious and capable Laramie Longhorn line of pickup trucks. RV Match Walnut Brown will serve as the model’s new two-tone contrast color, replacing White Gold. The Ram Laramie Longhorn is the Texas Auto Writers Association’s Luxury Truck of Texas.



FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500 increased 12 percent in March, compared with the same month a year ago. Fiat 124 Spider sales were up 39 percent compared with the previous month of February. Experts at Cars.com consider the all-new 2017 Fiat 124 Spider best in its segment, naming it the “Best New Convertible” of 2017.



Jeep® Brand

The Jeep Grand Cherokee – the brand’s volume leader for the month – recorded a 22 percent year-over-year sales increase in March for its best sales month this year. The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass – the most capable compact SUV ever with the most advanced 4x4 systems in its class – began shipping to Jeep dealerships in March. The new Compass expands the Jeep brand’s global reach with an unmatched combination of attributes that includes legendary and best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, premium and authentic Jeep design, superior on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.



Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – were up in its third month of year-over-year comparisons, and increased 3 percent compared with sales in the previous month of February. March also was the Pacifica’s best sales month so far this year. The Pacifica continues to earn a plethora of awards and accolades in 2017, landing on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the “12 Best Family Cars of 2017” in the best minivans category, and “2017 North American Utility of the Year.”



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 555 units were up 1,191 percent compared with the same month a year ago.







