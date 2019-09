Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a handful of updates to their 2020 lineup this weekend, but there was one notable absence – any mention of a 2020 Fiat 500.

While that automaker detailed the 2020 500L, 500X and 124 Spider, they didn’t have anything to say about the 500. Autoblog reports there’s a good reason for this as all versions of the 500 are being dropped in the United States.



