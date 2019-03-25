First Austrian Made Supra Rolls Off The Assembly Line

The world's first production-ready 2020 Toyota Supra has finally rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria, officially marking the public debut of Toyota's fifth-generation high-performance coupe.

VIN "20201" rolled off of the assembly line at the Magna Steyr plant, according to Toyota, painted in a beautiful Phantom Matte Gray with its mirror caps adorned in an attention-grabbing shade of red to match the car's carbon fiber-clad red interior. When it comes to rolling stock, the Supra's wheels were sprayed in a much more subtle matte black. Toyota's President, Akio Toyoda, also signed the car's engine cover to mark the historic event.