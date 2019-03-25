First Austrian Made Supra Rolls Off The Assembly Line

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:32 AM

1 user comments | Views : 394 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The world's first production-ready 2020 Toyota Supra has finally rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria, officially marking the public debut of Toyota's fifth-generation high-performance coupe.

VIN "20201" rolled off of the assembly line at the Magna Steyr plant, according to Toyota, painted in a beautiful Phantom Matte Gray with its mirror caps adorned in an attention-grabbing shade of red to match the car's carbon fiber-clad red interior. When it comes to rolling stock, the Supra's wheels were sprayed in a much more subtle matte black. Toyota's President, Akio Toyoda, also signed the car's engine cover to mark the historic event.



Read Article


First Austrian Made Supra Rolls Off The Assembly Line

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

Matte finishes really need to go away...

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2019 10:42:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]