Less than a week after having launched the new base versions of the Model 3, Tesla has already produced the first batch of Model 3 vehicles with the standard battery.



The long-awaited standard version of the Model 3 is not only available to order, but it’s now also rolling off the assembly line.



Electrek was able to confirm with a source familiar with Tesla’s production that the automaker produced an initial batch of over 500 standard Model 3 vehicles over the last two days.





