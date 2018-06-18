First Model 3 Dual Motor Rolls Off The Assembly Line, But No $35K Base Models In Sight

Tesla has ramped up Model 3 production on a third production line at its Fremont factory - the new line being a temporary structure that was set up in less than three weeks, according to boss Elon Musk.

 

The move has allowed Tesla to start building the first all-wheel drive versions of the Model 3. This variant is one of the last to be built due to the company’s production troubles, although production of the entry-level $35,000 car has not begun yet. 

It’s not yet known how long the temporary production line will be operational for or if it will be gradually converted into a full-time production line.



