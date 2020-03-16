First Model Y Deliveries Take Place And It Seems Like It Is A Hit

With Tesla Model Y deliveries now starting, the first in-depth reviews of the all-electric crossover have surfaced. These reviews and walkthroughs of the Model Y show that the vehicle is very much like the Model 3, if the all-electric sedan’s utility and practicality were raised to 11. A lot of this has to do with the Y’s driving modes, its storage space, and its spacious interior.

The Model 3 is not a small car by any means, but it is a midsize sedan. It’s a stunning car that beats premium rivals like the BMW 3-Series in terms of performance, but it does lack some points in terms of utility compared to say, Tesla’s flagship sedan, the Model S. The Model 3 has 15 cubic feet of cargo space, which is great for its class, but it is far smaller than the 66 cubic feet of cargo space in a 5-seater Model Y.



