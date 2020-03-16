First Model Y Deliveries Take Place And It Seems Like It Is A Hit

Agent009 submitted on 3/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:28:40 AM

4 user comments | Views : 900 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With Tesla Model Y deliveries now starting, the first in-depth reviews of the all-electric crossover have surfaced.

These reviews and walkthroughs of the Model Y show that the vehicle is very much like the Model 3, if the all-electric sedan’s utility and practicality were raised to 11. A lot of this has to do with the Y’s driving modes, its storage space, and its spacious interior.

The Model 3 is not a small car by any means, but it is a midsize sedan. It’s a stunning car that beats premium rivals like the BMW 3-Series in terms of performance, but it does lack some points in terms of utility compared to say, Tesla’s flagship sedan, the Model S. The Model 3 has 15 cubic feet of cargo space, which is great for its class, but it is far smaller than the 66 cubic feet of cargo space in a 5-seater Model Y.

 



Read Article


First Model Y Deliveries Take Place And It Seems Like It Is A Hit

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

t_bone

Everybody likes sitting in their highchairs.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2020 10:38:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

It’s bad enough having Tesla reliability, less a first year of a Tesla model, less one of the first of a new Tesla model off the line.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2020 11:08:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

On the other hand, it holds a lot of carry on bags.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2020 11:34:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

More features are leaking out that were never mentioned from these reviews:

- It's the first Tesla with a heat pump, could improve range dramatically in cold weather.
- The rear seats recline!
- Two hidden compartments in the trunk, Tesla added 2 cubic feet of storage since the prototype.
- Can drop the rear seats from the trunk.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2020 11:41:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]