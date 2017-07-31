First The DNC, Then Russia Now FCA & The UAW Have A Scandal They Can Call Their Own

If indictments are levied against more people for conspiracy, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the UAW will find themselves embroiled in a scandal that could eclipse most others in recent automotive history.

Last week, a federal indictment alleged FCA executives partnered with UAW leaders to siphon funds earmarked for employee training to line their own pockets. The indictment lays out a scenario in which many more charges could be levied against FCA employees and other high-ranking UAW officials who may have been involved.?

For now, just two FCA executives face charges. Eight more executives and UAW leaders, in total, have been mentioned but not named.



