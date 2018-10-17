First teaser image of the Hyundai Palisade SUV

himi submitted on 10/17/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:38:47 AM
1 user comments | Views : 424 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.hyundai-blog.com
Hyundai Palisade SUV will make its official premiere in South Korea in December this year.
Here's the very-first teaser image.Read Article
— himi (View Profile)
I'm confused, what does this have to do with Tesla?— Aspy11 (View Profile)
I'm confused, what does this have to do with Tesla?
— Aspy11 (View Profile)
Posted on 10/17/2018 9:57:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news