Fisker Claims New 400 Mile Range EV Will Be Unveiled In August

Last year, renowned car designer Henrik Fisker announced a new electric car company called Fisker Inc. It’s his most significant come back to the industry since he left his previous EV startup, Fisker Automotive, in the middle of a bankruptcy back in 2013.

He has been teasing the vehicle over the past few months – claiming that it will have over 400 miles of all-electric range – and now he announced an unveiling date: August 17th.We are not sure what to think of this attempt yet. The specs that Fisker is claiming are definitely interesting, but he is basing that on bringing some new technologies to market that have been believed to be years away, like that the powertrain will use a hybrid supercapacitor technology to allow the segment leading range and fast-charging.