Fisker on Monday unveiled the first of four different accessory packages its Ocean SUV can be ordered with when (if?) it reaches production late next year. The 300-horsepower electric SUV, which starts at $37,499, will come standard with rear wheel drive, but all-wheel drive models can be spec’d up into this Force E package ostensibly designed for off-road rescue and military work. Will we see a peacekeeping fleet of these in white on the nightly news?



