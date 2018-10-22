Fisker Secures Investment From Caterpillar For Solid State Battery Development

Fisker, an electric car startup founded by famed designer Henrik Fisker, announced that it received an investment from heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar for its solid-state battery technology

Over the last few years, Henrik Fisker has been trying to launch a new EV startup under his own name after his original effort failed in 2013 and other companies took over.



Earlier this year, the startup unveiled its new EMotion all-electric vehicle with the claim of a 400-mile range on a single charge.





