Fisker Wants To Leverage Volkswagen's MEB Platform For New SUV

EV startup Fisker Inc.

wants to power its first SUV with Volkswagen’s mass-manufactured modular electric vehicle platform, or “MEB,” and it says it is in talks with the German automaker to do just that. In fact, the prototype SUV that Fisker Inc. revealed at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show was built on the MEB platform.

Fisker Inc. laid all of this out in an investor presentation that was assembled ahead of its push to become a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, which the startup formally announced on Monday.



MDarringer

So essentially VW is creating an in-house EV brand sort of.

