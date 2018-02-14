Florida Driver Blames Stuck Gas Pedal For Run Away BMW Chase

Agent009 submitted on 2/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:26 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,340 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Joseph Cooper drove his 2003 BMW X5 down almost 40 miles of Florida highway on Monday, at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour, before police deployed spike strips to pop the errant driver's tires.

The cause was alleged by Cooper to be a stuck accelerator pedal.

The incident began around 1 p.m., and Cooper dialed 911 soon after to report his apparently out-of-control vehicle. A dispatcher made suggestions to Cooper about how to slow the vehicle down, but he dismissed the advice, stating, "I can't, ma'am, I tried that already. I'm trying to hold onto the wheel and talk to you at the same time," reports ABC News. In Cooper's defense, he was confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol to have communicated his location to the dispatcher by using the road's mile markers.



Read Article


Florida Driver Blames Stuck Gas Pedal For Run Away BMW Chase

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

Why not put the car in neutral?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:40:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Tiberius1701A

Believe it or not, this is quite possible. The brilliant engineers at Bayerische placed the throttle pedal potentiometer at the bottom of the pedal which leaves it susceptible to intrusion by moisture and all other sorts of crud. As the Mythbusters would day this is plausible!

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:47:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

How would spike strips stop the car? If the throttle was truly stuck, it would just keep going on flat tires, right down to the rims once the tires shred. Don't know if an X5 that old has run-flats, but still seems dubious.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:56:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

After reading the article, it seems he dodged the spike strips once. If he really wanted to stop, he wouldn't have done that.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:59:43 AM | | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Yeah, sure, absolute BS.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 5:59:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]