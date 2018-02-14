Florida Driver Blames Stuck Gas Pedal For Run Away BMW Chase

Joseph Cooper drove his 2003 BMW X5 down almost 40 miles of Florida highway on Monday, at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour, before police deployed spike strips to pop the errant driver's tires. The cause was alleged by Cooper to be a stuck accelerator pedal.

The incident began around 1 p.m., and Cooper dialed 911 soon after to report his apparently out-of-control vehicle. A dispatcher made suggestions to Cooper about how to slow the vehicle down, but he dismissed the advice, stating, "I can't, ma'am, I tried that already. I'm trying to hold onto the wheel and talk to you at the same time," reports ABC News. In Cooper's defense, he was confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol to have communicated his location to the dispatcher by using the road's mile markers.