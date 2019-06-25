Florida Passes Self Driving Law That Makers A Human Driver OPTIONAL

On June 13, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law new legislation that opens the door to fully autonomous vehicles in a way no other state has.

“A fully autonomous vehicle may operate in this state regardless of whether a human operator is physically present in the vehicle,” the law reads in no uncertain terms.

It also amends previous traffic rules to comport with a more modern idea of what “driving” will be in an autonomous future, such as exempting AVs from rules that, for example, ban using your phone or watching TV while the car is in motion.

