Florida-based Porsche Dealership Makes GOOD on BAD Employee Who Pocketed More Than $2.5 MILLION

Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach, Fla. , has agreed to reimburse more than $2.5 million in deposits that about two dozen customers put down for special-order 911 GT3 and GT2 RS models with a former employee who allegedly pocketed the money and never ordered any vehicles.

Champion, the nation's top-volume Porsche dealer, wants to "make sure that these victims — that's what we're calling them — come out of this from a customer satisfaction perspective as satisfied as possible," said Roy Diaz, lawyer for Copans Motors, which does business as Champion Porsche.

Diaz said the dealership hopes to advance funds to customers equivalent to their deposits by Oct. 12. Some customers are working on applying the amount of their deposits to a new-vehicle transaction, Diaz said...