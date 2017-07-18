Floyd Mayweather Says He Just Bought Two LaFerraris

The hype surrounding the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight is off the charts.

The two recently met for a face-to-face appearance where they traded insults, resulting in cheering and chanting from the crowd. After said meeting, I can personally say that many people in our offices couldn’t stop talking about how excited they are for the upcoming fight.

After the confrontation, Mayweather took to a private jet where he flashed a $100 million check and some serious time pieces in a video. During the video, uploaded by FightHype.com, he also mentioned that he had just purchased two LaFerraris, a white one and a red one.

