For EV Automakers The Time Is NOW To Move On Big Oil - But Who Actually Will?

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.



With economies reeling from lockdowns to curb the virus, the sharpest plunge in oil prices in two decades has slashed the cost of filling up a tank of gas, eroding some of the incentive to make the switch to cleaner fuels.

Looking ahead, cuts in capital spending forced upon energy companies as their revenues crumble could tighten supply enough to cause a spike in oil prices, making electric vehicles more attractive just as automakers ramp up production, analysts say.



User Comments

jeffgall

I think the move to work from home will have an adverse effect on the demand for oil in the U.S. You can see more and more companies make the decision to fully work remote, or partially, which will create less demand for transportation (commuting). This will have an impact on how often to buy a new car as well, as you will not utilize one as much, keeping annual miles down.

jeffgall

Posted on 5/19/2020   

MDarringer

Working from home creates all sorts of HR nightmares.

MDarringer

Posted on 5/19/2020   

