For The Casual Hauler: Volkswagen Reveals Cool Extendable Bed Pickup Concept

Volkswagen used the São Paulo, Brazil motor show to debut a concept for a compact pickup truck on Tuesday.

If the new truck, called the Tarok, looks pretty much production ready, that's because it is. In VW's announcement, the automaker said it is "certain" the Volkswagen brand will soon offer a production model based on the Tarok concept with "barely any changes" in Brazil. Add some production headlights and take away some of the LED light accents, and this is likely what the production Tarok will look like.





