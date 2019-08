Porsche has introduced the new Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe.

Set to arrive in the United States early next year, the models have a plug-in hybrid powertrain that features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 541 hp (403 kW / 548 PS). It’s backed up by an electric motor that develops an additional 134 hp (100 kW / 136 PS). This enables the crossovers to have a combined output of 670 hp (550 kW / 679 PS) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.