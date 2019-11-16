Ford And UAW Come To An AGREEMENT! Next Up...FCA...

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday that rank-and-file members at Ford Motor Co have voted in favor of a new four-year labor contract with the No. 2 U.S. automaker.



The UAW will now focus on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the sole remaining Detroit automaker without a new labor contract. Talks with FCA are expected to begin on Monday, a UAW spokesman said.



The union said 56.3% of Ford’s hourly workers voted to approve the deal, which allowed the company to avoid a strike like the one that cost its larger rival General Motors Co about $3 billion (£2.3 billion)...



