Ford And UAW Come To An AGREEMENT! Next Up...FCA...

Agent00R submitted on 11/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:18 PM

3 user comments | Views : 400 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday that rank-and-file members at Ford Motor Co have voted in favor of a new four-year labor contract with the No.

2 U.S. automaker.

The UAW will now focus on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the sole remaining Detroit automaker without a new labor contract. Talks with FCA are expected to begin on Monday, a UAW spokesman said.

The union said 56.3% of Ford’s hourly workers voted to approve the deal, which allowed the company to avoid a strike like the one that cost its larger rival General Motors Co about $3 billion (£2.3 billion)...

Read Article


Ford And UAW Come To An AGREEMENT! Next Up...FCA...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

FCA will be a mess. The idiots at the UAW will want money from PSA and the French unions will be all about raping the American union. The socialists are about to show their stupidity.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2019 8:24:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Good to see things end in a new contract without a strike. This is how negotiations are supposed to go. Both sides gain and give a bit arriving at an agreement. FCA now seeing what was done in these two contract should come to a quick agreement with the UAW and move on to the business of building and selling cars.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2019 9:17:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

God you're full of bullshit. Ford capitulated because it doesn't need drama.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2019 9:22:33 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]