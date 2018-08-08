Ford Begins Paying Owners $1000 To Have Recalled Ranger Trucks Fixed

Agent009 submitted on 8/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 582 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last winter Ford issued a “do not drive” warning to owners of 2006 Ranger pickup trucks because of potentially defective (and fatal) Takata airbag inflators.

A total of 36,330 of the trucks were initially issued the do not drive order, but this figure was later adjusted to 33,320. However, according to Automotive News and Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt, the automaker has only repaired about 75 percent of the recalled trucks. Therefore, it’s decided to take additional action in order to prevent possible serious injury to drivers.

Read Article


Ford Begins Paying Owners $1000 To Have Recalled Ranger Trucks Fixed

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]