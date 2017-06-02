Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger – new updates and rumors about chassis and platform!

A few weeks back at the North American International Auto Show Ford finally officially confirmed the all new Ranger and Bronco. The two cars are going to share the same platform, engines and likely a very similar interior. However, while the first will be an all around workhorse, the Bronco is going to be something a lot more similar to the Wrangler regarding looks and performance.



Even though the two have been confirmed, unfortunately, Ford hasn’t actually released anything about them in terms of specs. This is rather odd, especially since the Ranger is set to be showcased at the end of the year.



Read Article