Ford Continues To Wander With A 3.9% Sales Decline In October

Ford Motor Company’s October U.

S. sales totaled 192,616 vehicles, representing a 3.9 percent decline

Ford’s overall average transaction prices reached record levels of $36,800 in October, up $1,400 from last year. This compares to an industry increase of just $330 per vehicle

As America’s best selling brand of trucks, SUVs and vans combined, sales of these Ford products totaled 150,900 vehicles in October. Year to date, Ford trucks, SUVs and vans posted sales of 1,605,967 vehicles this year up 2.1 percent

Ford F-Series surpassed 70,000 trucks sold for the eighth consecutive month in October, on sales of 70,438 pickups; the decline versus year ago levels is largely the result of fleet timing. Year to date F-Series commercial fleet sales are up 12.8 percent

Ford SUVs posted a 7.9 percent gain last month on 62,175 vehicles sold, for the best October in 16 years 

Sales of all new Ford Expedition totaled 3,623 vehicles last month a 74.7 percent jump over a year ago, while Ford Explorer results were up 12.5 percent on sales of 19,034 vehicles

America’s No. 1 seller of vans saw total van sales of 17,353 units, a gain of 4.9 percent for the month

Hot demand continues for the all new Lincoln Navigator; overall sales were up 70.0 percent on a rich mix of high trim series vehicles






User Comments

TomM

Gee - where can I buy a NEW car for the average transaction price of $330?
I imagine people would be standing in line from California to New Jersey.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2018 10:50:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

