Ford Ends 2017 Up 0.9% In December But Down 1.1% For Year

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:17 AM

1 user comments | Views : 858 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Full year Ford sales totaled 2,586,715 vehicles; at retail, trucks were up 4.

3 percent, SUVs gained 4.3 percent and cars were down 15.2 percent

Ford brand sales totaled 2,475,556 vehicles for full year 2017, marking the eighth consecutive year for Ford as America’s best selling vehicle brand

Full year F-Series sales increased 9.3 percent with 896,764 trucks sold; this represents its best performance since 2005 and marks 41 consecutive years for F-Series as America’s best selling pickup

Ford brand SUV sales totaled 796,302 vehicles for the year, an all time record

Edge and Escape achieved record sales in 2017, while Explorer saw its best performance since 2005

F-Series sales totaled 89,385 trucks last month, the best December since 2005

Ford brand SUVs hit record December sales with 75,771 vehicles sold, representing a gain of 10.3 percent; Explorer had its best December since 2003, Edge posts best December in 10 years  

Mustang sales were up 9.2 percent last month, with7,714 cars sold

Lincoln outpaced the luxury retail segment last year, finishing 2017 up 0.2 percent; Lincoln SUVs posted their best year since 2003, with retail sales up 1.1 percent 





Ford Ends 2017 Up 0.9% In December But Down 1.1% For Year

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The one good thing Ford has done is to get firm control over production so as not to have a ridiculous inventory pile up. This was especially true of the Fusion in the collapsing sedan market.

The new Explorer cannot come fast enough and a new "Flex" i.e. something between the Explorer and Expedition would be nice. Perhaps a Ford Fairlane???

The Ranger and Bronco will be good for Ford as would a Ranchero crossover pickup off the Escape.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 10:46:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]