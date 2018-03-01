Ford Ends 2017 Up 0.9% In December But Down 1.1% For Year

Full year Ford sales totaled 2,586,715 vehicles; at retail, trucks were up 4. 3 percent, SUVs gained 4.3 percent and cars were down 15.2 percent



Ford brand sales totaled 2,475,556 vehicles for full year 2017, marking the eighth consecutive year for Ford as America’s best selling vehicle brand



Full year F-Series sales increased 9.3 percent with 896,764 trucks sold; this represents its best performance since 2005 and marks 41 consecutive years for F-Series as America’s best selling pickup



Ford brand SUV sales totaled 796,302 vehicles for the year, an all time record



Edge and Escape achieved record sales in 2017, while Explorer saw its best performance since 2005



F-Series sales totaled 89,385 trucks last month, the best December since 2005



Ford brand SUVs hit record December sales with 75,771 vehicles sold, representing a gain of 10.3 percent; Explorer had its best December since 2003, Edge posts best December in 10 years



Mustang sales were up 9.2 percent last month, with7,714 cars sold



Lincoln outpaced the luxury retail segment last year, finishing 2017 up 0.2 percent; Lincoln SUVs posted their best year since 2003, with retail sales up 1.1 percent









