Ford has announced a two-year extension for the GT production line to meet ‘overwhelming customer demand’. The application window for customers in selected markets – including the UK – will re-open for a single month as of November 8. This is estimated to produce an estimated 1350 vehicles worldwide.

“The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with demand outstripping supply more than six-to-one,” said Hermann Salenbauch, director, Ford Performance.