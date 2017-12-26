Ford Extends Takata Recall Back To 2004 With 400,000 Rangers Recalled

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:03:02 AM

0 user comments | Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford is recalling the Ranger.

No, not the one they’re likely to show on stage at Detroit in about a month’s time. Rather, they’re calling back nearly 400,000 of the old Rangers. You know, the ones they stopped producing way back in the, uh, wow, 2012 model year.

In fact, the recalled units stem from much further back than that, with the company saying it will replace the airbags in 391,394 units of the 2004 through 2006 model-year Ford Ranger. Yes, Virginia, this is another problem related to Takata airbags.



Read Article


Ford Extends Takata Recall Back To 2004 With 400,000 Rangers Recalled

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]