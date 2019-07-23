Ford Facing $1.2 Billion Lawsuit Over Bogus Mileage Claims

everal owners of America's best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150 pickup truck, have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Michigan-based automaker on Monday. The suit alleges that Ford willingly falsified fuel economy data. In late February, Ford announced that it was voluntarily investigating concerns raised by its employees over the accuracy of fuel economy testing for its Ranger midsize pickup truck. According to complaints, Ford provided regulators with erroneous data after it reportedly used "incorrect calculations" to determine real-world fuel economy figures.



