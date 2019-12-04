Ford Finds Self-Driving It Not As Easy As It Thought - Scales Back Expectations

Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett recently admitted that the company has “overestimated” the arrival of full self-driving vehicles.

While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, the Ford CEO noted that while the company’s first autonomous car is still coming in 2021, the applications of the vehicle’s self-driving technology will be limited.

“We overestimated the arrival of autonomous vehicles. Its applications will be narrow, what we call geo-fenced, because the problem is so complex,” the Ford executive said.



