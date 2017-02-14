Ford Focus Electric gets new battery and increased range

Ford has quietly improved the European version of Focus Electric all-electric vehicle. The Blue oval company has decided to bring the new liquid-cooled 33.5-kilowatthour battery pack of the U.S. Focus Electric to the Old Continent, which replaces the previous 23-kWh battery. Thanks to this, the electric range of the Focus EV increases by 63 kilometers (39 miles) to a total of 225 km (140 miles).



What’s more, just like the North American variant of the model, the Euro-spec Focus EV also gets DC fast-charge system capable of recharging the battery to an 80-percent level in half an hour. On the other hand, the Brake Coach technology teaches drivers how to maximize the energy captured through the car's regenerative braking system.



